Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $33.74 Million Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,334,916,000 after acquiring an additional 300,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 71.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,681,552 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,018,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

