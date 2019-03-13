National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NOV opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -336.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

