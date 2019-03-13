National Instruments Corp (NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $68,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,718.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,373 in the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 398,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 173,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.77. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

