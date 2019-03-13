National Beverage (FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $58.27

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.23, but opened at $58.27. National Beverage shares last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 789755 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. Guggenheim upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,520,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 834,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 84.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after buying an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

