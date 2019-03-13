Natera (NTRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,903,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 604,363 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $16.66.
Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $90,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $263,917. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Natera by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
