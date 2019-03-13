Natera (NTRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,903,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 604,363 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $16.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $90,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $263,917. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Natera by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Natera (NTRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/natera-ntra-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.