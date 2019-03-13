Natera Inc (NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,192 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 449 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $5,563.11.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 920.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

