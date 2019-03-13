Nancy Erba Sells 3,554 Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $29,569.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Erba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Wednesday, February 27th, Nancy Erba sold 23,740 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $194,905.40.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Nancy Erba sold 2,500 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 127,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immersion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 139,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 202,849 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Immersion by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/nancy-erba-sells-3554-shares-of-immersion-co-immr-stock.html.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.