Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 18,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,915. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 2,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,542,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 467,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,133,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.