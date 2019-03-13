Mylan NV (MYL) Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mylan were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mylan by 2,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 69.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 1,749,631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Mylan by 644.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,226,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 1,061,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mylan by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,280,000 after purchasing an additional 818,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.72.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

