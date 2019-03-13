Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Murphy USA worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/murphy-usa-inc-musa-holdings-lessened-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.