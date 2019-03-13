M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 118.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,523,000 after buying an additional 472,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 371,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in M&T Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,372,000 after buying an additional 247,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after buying an additional 234,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.
M&T Bank stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
