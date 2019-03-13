Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after acquiring an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,572,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,385 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

