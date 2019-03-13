Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) Stake Boosted by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund makes up about 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $25,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,362,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 985,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,935,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after acquiring an additional 204,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000.

Shares of CAF stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

