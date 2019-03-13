Mongodb (MDB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.06-0.98) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $363-371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.39 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.06–0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,389. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $109.97.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

