MonaCoin Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00012735 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $233,800.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.03408734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.01435247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.03300449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.01327196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.01329660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00326059 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, Fisco, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitbank and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

