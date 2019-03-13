Momo (MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Momo updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 2,062.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 934,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

