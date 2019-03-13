Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 39.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mogo Finance Technology by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

