Mobile Mini (MINI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MINI. ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mobile Mini from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,229.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

