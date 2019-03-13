Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Commscope during the third quarter valued at about $288,437,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 42.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,018,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,630,000 after buying an additional 4,769,769 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,928,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Commscope during the third quarter valued at about $54,841,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 1,632,975 shares in the last quarter.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

COMM stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

