Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. They currently have $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 842,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

