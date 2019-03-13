Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Position Raised by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 231.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240,320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for about 2.5% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $50,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $66,472,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

