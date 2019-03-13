Mirati Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

MRTX stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $28,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $3,920,462.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,785.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock valued at $120,556,763 in the last three months. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

