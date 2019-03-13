Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $172,972.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003345 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00390438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.01668872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00231214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

