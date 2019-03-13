Methanex Co. (MX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:MX opened at C$77.06 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$62.48 and a 52 week high of C$107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500000128826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

