Meridian Management Co. Buys 4,355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

