Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

MRCY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.45 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,402 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

