Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $235,675.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,599 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,132 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/merck-co-inc-mrk-shares-sold-by-davidson-investment-advisors.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.