Mercadolibre (MELI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $535.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mercadolibre traded as high as $483.21 and last traded at $480.33, with a volume of 29612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.59.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

