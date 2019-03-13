Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Melrose Bancorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melrose Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Melrose Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Melrose Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Melrose Bancorp stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Melrose Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%.

WARNING: “Melrose Bancorp Inc (MELR) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/melrose-bancorp-inc-melr-shares-sold-by-mendon-capital-advisors-corp.html.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR).

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.