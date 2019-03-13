Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $118.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

