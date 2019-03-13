Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

