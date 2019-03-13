Medtronic PLC (MDT) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 7th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Medtronic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

