MEDNAX Inc (MD) Stake Decreased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph M. Calabro sold 12,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $399,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 429,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $212,270.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,979 shares of company stock valued at $888,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

