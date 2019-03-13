Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will post sales of $172.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.25 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $149.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year sales of $739.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.21 million to $741.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $852.55 million, with estimates ranging from $837.97 million to $874.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDSO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,632 shares of company stock worth $2,223,064. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,429,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,626,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 115,641 shares during the last quarter.

MDSO stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.