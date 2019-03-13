Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.09 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will post sales of $172.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.25 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $149.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year sales of $739.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.21 million to $741.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $852.55 million, with estimates ranging from $837.97 million to $874.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDSO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,632 shares of company stock worth $2,223,064. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,429,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,626,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 115,641 shares during the last quarter.

MDSO stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply