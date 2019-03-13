MediBloc Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.03410001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.01434861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.03301099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.01327197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.01335448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00326729 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

