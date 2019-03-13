McDermott International (MDR) Trading Down 5.5%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93. 6,683,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,096,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDR. TheStreet lowered McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,654,000 after buying an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,183,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in McDermott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,183,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in McDermott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after buying an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in McDermott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 980,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.
