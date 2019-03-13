McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCLS. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on McColl’s Retail Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th.

MCLS stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. McColl’s Retail Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.15 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.75 ($3.93).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

