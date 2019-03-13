Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 928 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.
MXIM stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.90%.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $802,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,305. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
