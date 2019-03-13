Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 928 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $802,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,305. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/maxim-integrated-products-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-mxim.html.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.