Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MVC Capital (MVC)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “With cash proceeds from a successful exit (return of 3x) from a PE fund investment and $22M of pro forma cash proceeds from a F2Q19 agreement to sell one of its energy services positions (Crius Energy Trust), MVC appears to be well-positioned to continue transitioning its investment portfolio allocation to a higher percentage of yield investments and cover its quarterly dividend of $0.15 with net investment income (NII).””

Get MVC Capital alerts:

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 62.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MVC Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in MVC Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.