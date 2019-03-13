Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 16,344 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verisign were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Verisign during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,190,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verisign by 41,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,733,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

