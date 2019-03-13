Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

