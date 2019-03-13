Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $986,000 in On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Stock

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of On Deck Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 195,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 114,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONDK stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. On Deck Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 29.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.93.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $47,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,718.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

