Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Receives $208.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.63.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $196.01 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

