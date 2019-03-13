Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Receives $24.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

