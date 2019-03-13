Mairs & Power INC Grows Holdings in HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,958 shares during the period. HB Fuller makes up about 1.5% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 5.22% of HB Fuller worth $113,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 39.1% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,286. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $768.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $638,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $157,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

