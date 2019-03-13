Main Street Capital (MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 412,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 969,029.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

