Maiden (MHLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1032677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

