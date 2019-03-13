Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.85%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.87%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

