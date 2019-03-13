Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $317,000 in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Trustmark by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-317000-in-trustmark-corp-trmk-stock.html.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.