Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,192 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,330 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,040,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 371,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

